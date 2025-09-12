Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Uses Cutting-Edge Tech To Unlock Historic Goldmines In Quebec And Colombia
-
Advanced processing technology allows the company to re-process mine waste into scalable gold and silver production.
Latest PEA update for Quebec's Montauban project indicates clear path to production.
The company has entered a binding memorandum to form a joint venture in Colombia for the development and reprocessing of gold and silver-bearing tailings.
ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) recently released its updated PEA (Preliminary Economic Assessment) for the company's Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec, verifying the projects positive economics and path to production ( ). The updated PEA confirms Montauban's transformation into a production asset, including:
-
low capex,
high-margin tailings reprocessing, and the
infrastructure in place to achieve first production in the near-term
Importantly, ESGold benefits from more than C$20 million in tax-loss carry forwards, which are expected to substantially offset taxable income during the first three years of production, enhancing...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ESAUF are available in the company's newsroom at
About Rocks & Stocks
Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, R&S is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, R&S brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer
Rocks & Stocks
Los Angeles, CA
RocksAndStocks
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment