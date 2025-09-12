Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Uses Cutting-Edge Tech To Unlock Historic Goldmines In Quebec And Colombia



Advanced processing technology allows the company to re-process mine waste into scalable gold and silver production.

Latest PEA update for Quebec's Montauban project indicates clear path to production. The company has entered a binding memorandum to form a joint venture in Colombia for the development and reprocessing of gold and silver-bearing tailings.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) recently released its updated PEA (Preliminary Economic Assessment) for the company's Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec, verifying the projects positive economics and path to production ( ). The updated PEA confirms Montauban's transformation into a production asset, including:



low capex,

high-margin tailings reprocessing, and the infrastructure in place to achieve first production in the near-term

Importantly, ESGold benefits from more than C$20 million in tax-loss carry forwards, which are expected to substantially offset taxable income during the first three years of production, enhancing...

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ESAUF are available in the company's newsroom at

