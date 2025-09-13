J & K HC Demands Explanation On 'Forcible' Hair Trimming Of Mentally Ill

File photo of J&K High Court

Srinagar- The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has issued a notice to Department of Health and Medical Education (H&ME ) as well as“Team KYC” for response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), seeking an immediate halt to the“forcible” trimming of hair and beards of persons with mental health condition and“distressing” practice of bathing them on camera.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal ordered issuance of the notice to the department of H&ME through its Secretary and Team KYC through its Founder Musadiq Bashir.

“The Principal District Judge, Pulwama to ensure that necessary measures are taken to ensure service of respondent No. 03 (Musadiq Bashir )before the adjourned date (07-10-2025),” the court said.

Earlier the court impleaded Department of H&ME as party respondent to the PIL filed last year by some law students of Kashmir University. Two of them, Sheeraz Ahmad Najar and Mehvish Manzoor, were present in person before the court.

According to the petitioners, 'horrific videos” showing forcible trimming of hair and beard of“vulnerable individuals” are being uploaded on facebook and other social media platforms by an organisation called team 'KYC'.

“In these videos it can be clearly seen that the members of the organisation are forcibly trimming the hair and beards of (such) individuals, bathing them on camera which infringes their right to privacy and dignity”.

The individuals, the petitioners, being targeted can be seen protesting and screaming but are“rendered helpless and are being overpowered by the members of the organisation.”