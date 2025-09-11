FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
FBS , a leading global broker, has published a new market analysis highlighting Ethereum's growing role as the financial backbone for Wall Street. According to FBS analysts, billionaire investor Peter Thiel's backing of ETH-focused treasuries is a strong signal that institutional capital now views Ethereum not just as a crypto asset, but as core financial infrastructure.
Ethereum's transformation is being accelerated by its staking economy. With more than $170 billion worth of ETH staked , the asset is evolving into a yield-bearing instrument, comparable to bonds. Annual yields of 3–4% make it increasingly attractive for pension funds, corporate treasuries, and institutional investors seeking stable income streams.
FBS experts also point to Ethereum's Layer 2 networks - Arbitrum, Optimism, and Coinbase's Base, which process 12–14 million transactions daily , far surpassing Ethereum's mainnet. This scalability unlocks the potential for tokenization of real-world assets (RWA), where Ethereum already dominates with projects backed by BlackRock, JPMorgan, and Citigroup.
Among the tokens positioned to benefit from this institutional shift are:
-
Arbitrum (ARB) - a leading scaling solution securing $10B+ in value.
Chainlink (LINK) - powering RWA tokenization through data connectivity and smart contracts.
Lido (LDO) - the largest ETH staking protocol, tied directly to Ethereum's growing yield economy.
FBS notes that ETH spot ETFs, launched in 2024, have already attracted $30 billion in assets under management, marking another milestone in Ethereum's institutional adoption. But beyond ETFs, the tokenization market - already worth $24 billion - is expected to expand rapidly, cementing Ethereum's role at the heart of finance.
