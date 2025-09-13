Rome To Host WTTC Global Summit This Month
Dhaka: The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) will hold its 25th Global Summit in Rome from September 28 to 30, featuring top Italian industry leaders including Chair-Elect Manfredi Lefebvre.
The event is organized with the Italian Ministry of Tourism, ENIT, the Municipality of Rome, and the Lazio Region.
Prominent business figures such as Andrea Grisdale (IC Bellagio), Massimo Caputi (Terme & Spa Italia), Pierfrancesco Vago (MSC Cruises), and others will speak alongside government officials.
The Summit will focus on innovation, sustainability, and economic growth in tourism.
Italy's Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè and ENIT CEO Ivana Jelinic emphasized Italy's key role in global tourism, highlighting the sector's forecasted record visitor spending of €60.4 billion and support for 3.2 million jobs in 2025.
The sector, according to the WTTC's study data, is estimated to support 3.2MN jobs this year - 100,000 more than last year - and contribute €237.4BN to the Italian economy.
