Remains Of Russian Kh-69 Missile With Warhead Neutralized In Kyiv Region

2025-09-13 07:07:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the SES , the missile debris was discovered in the village of Kalyta, Brovary district, during the sunflower harvest, when farm workers came across it in the field.

Specialists from the Mobile Rapid Response Rescue Center of the SES used a PM-V heavy pyrotechnic vehicle to safely extract the remains of the Kh-69 missile, which still contained its warhead.

Read also: SES and National Police destroy nearly 1 million explosive devices since 2022

As previously reported, a demining team from the 5th Border Guard Detachment in the Sumy region recently neutralized a 500-kilogram Russian guided aerial bomb that had failed to detonate.

