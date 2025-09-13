Remains Of Russian Kh-69 Missile With Warhead Neutralized In Kyiv Region
Specialists from the Mobile Rapid Response Rescue Center of the SES used a PM-V heavy pyrotechnic vehicle to safely extract the remains of the Kh-69 missile, which still contained its warhead.Read also: SES and National Police destroy nearly 1 million explosive devices since 2022
As previously reported, a demining team from the 5th Border Guard Detachment in the Sumy region recently neutralized a 500-kilogram Russian guided aerial bomb that had failed to detonate.
