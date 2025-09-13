DICID Chairman Affirms Qatar's Belief In Peace As Rational, Moral Option

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Penang: The State of Qatar, with its prudent leadership, believes in peace as the rational and moral option and in constructive dialogue as the path toward ensuring a more cooperative and safe future among peoples, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Doha International Center for Interfaith Dialogue (DICID) HE Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Naimi, said.

He was addressing the two-day International Conference on Peace Among Followers of Religions 2025, on Saturday hosted by the State of Penang, Malaysia, under the theme: "Cultural and Religious Pluralism: A Pathway to Peace and Harmony in a Turbulent World".

His Excellency touched on the Israeli brazen aggression against the State of Qatar, the nation that has been diligently energizing efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region through mediation and dialogue.

He stressed that Qatar would continue these efforts despite all challenges and hurdles.

This conference is an essential gathering and represents the product of multi-institutional and multicultural partnerships, stemming from the consultations of the 15th Doha Conference on Interfaith Dialogue 2024 and the Second International Conference on Peace Making 2025.

Interfaith encounters are not limited to the exchange of knowledge, they spark transformations in thought and behavior and build practical commitments to advance peace, he said.

HE Al Naimi drilled down on the tragic situation the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are facing, stressing that brothers in Palestine have been entrapped in a years-long methodical siege, war, displacement, and starvation.

He added that DICID has launched an awareness campaign on deliberate starvation in Gaza to highlight this crime, with hopes remaining substantial with human voices around the globe that demand an end to this calamity.

Peace is a joint moral and human responsibility, and this conference should go far beyond merely a dialogue to be a springboard to real transformations, practical partnerships, and global efforts that build a future that underpins co-existence, tolerance, and harmony, Al Naimi stressed.

Organized by the Coalition of Islamic Non-Governmental Organizations in Malaysia, in collaboration with the State Government of Penang, and in partnership and under the auspices of DICID, the conference convenes over 200 dignitaries, including high-ranking officials, religious leaders, academics, and civil society representatives from a host of countries around the world.

Regarding the partnership forged with DICID in organizing this event, HE Al Naimi highlighted that this partnership, in terms of organization and sponsorship, embodies the center's objectives and efforts to promote dialogue and understanding among followers of religions.

He pointed out that the center has a substantial presence in numerous countries worldwide, including Western and Arab nations.

Convening in Malaysia and other East Asian countries is a natural extension of the State of Qatar's efforts in the field of dialogue and peace-building, which broadens horizons to handle novel challenges, Al Naimi outlined.

He emphasized that the conference intends to promote peace and harmony in a tumultuous world through sharing expertise and initiatives among religious leaders and young people, in addition to strengthening co-existence and mutual respect, as well as supporting cooperation networks between civil society organizations and their global counterparts.

There is a need for shared work and constructive dialogues to epitomize peace values in various communities and create an environment where respect and joint co-existence prevail, he added.

HE Al Naimi noted that Malaysia's experience in unity and peace is a perfect opportunity, as it is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious state, making it a fertile ground for the experience of interfaith dialogue.