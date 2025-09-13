LG Sinha: 'Mother Tongue Education Key To Nation-Building'

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at'Bhartiya Bhasha Samagam' organised by Hindusthan Samachar Group at Varanasi

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday emphasised the importance of linguistic harmony and mother tongue education in fostering national unity, inclusive development, and socio-economic growth. He made these remarks while addressing the 'Bhartiya Bhasha Samagam' organised by the Hindusthan Samachar Group at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi.

In his keynote address, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted that“A linguistically harmonious society lays the foundation for rapid socio-economic growth, strengthens social bonds, and promotes social equality. Linguistic diversity preserves cultural heritage and enables people to contribute to nation-building.”

He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is not only emerging as a major economic power but also reclaiming its cultural and civilisational legacy. Referring to the Panch Pran vision, Sinha urged citizens to shed the vestiges of the colonial past, take pride in India's heritage, and work together under the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' to build a strong and developed nation.

Calling upon linguistic scholars, researchers, and writers, the LG stressed the need to make India's ancient knowledge accessible in all mother tongues through school curricula and libraries.“This will help youth gain a deeper understanding of our glorious heritage,” he said.

Highlighting the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP), Sinha said it promotes multilingualism, especially using mother tongues as the medium of instruction in early school years, thereby encouraging cultural preservation.“Our goal should be to ensure that all Indian languages achieve their full potential. By weaving together the country's diverse linguistic fabric, these languages can help create a developed India,” he added.