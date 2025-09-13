GCC Secretary-General Welcomes Quad Joint Statement On Sudan Conflict

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, welcomed the joint statement issued following the quadrilateral meeting between Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the United States regarding the conflict in Sudan.

Albudaiwi praised the principles outlined in the statement, which emphasized the respect for Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, as well as the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire.

The statement also called for the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid throughout Sudan, the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with international humanitarian law, and the transition to an inclusive and transparent political process leading to the formation of a broadly legitimate civilian government that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security and stability.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the GCC's full support for these international and Arab efforts and expressed the Council's readiness to cooperate with various partners to enhance the prospects for lasting peace, alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people, and ensure the preservation and stability of Sudan's state institutions.