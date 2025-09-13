GCC Secretary-General Welcomes Quad Joint Statement On Sudan Conflict
Riyadh: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, welcomed the joint statement issued following the quadrilateral meeting between Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the United States regarding the conflict in Sudan.
Albudaiwi praised the principles outlined in the statement, which emphasized the respect for Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, as well as the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire.
The statement also called for the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid throughout Sudan, the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with international humanitarian law, and the transition to an inclusive and transparent political process leading to the formation of a broadly legitimate civilian government that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security and stability.
The Secretary-General reaffirmed the GCC's full support for these international and Arab efforts and expressed the Council's readiness to cooperate with various partners to enhance the prospects for lasting peace, alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people, and ensure the preservation and stability of Sudan's state institutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment