Rubio Calls Russian Drone Incursion Into Poland“Unacceptable”
"We think it's an unacceptable and unfortunate and dangerous development. No doubt about it: the drones were intentionally launched. The question is whether the drones were targeted to go into Poland specifically," Rubio told reporters before departing on a trip to Israel and Britain.
The Secretary of State noted that if evidence shows the drones were targeted at Poland, " then obviously that'll be a highly escalatory move."
" There are a number of other possibilities as well, but I think we'd like to have all the facts and consult with our allies before we make specific determination," Rubio added.Read also: “It was not mistake”: Tusk, Sikorski respond to Trump regarding Russian drone attack
Ukrinform previously reported that Polish forces shot down drones that violated Polish airspace during the night of September 10. By the morning of September 12, Poland stated that 21 Russian drones had entered its airspace, rather than 17 as previously reported.
U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the incident, suggesting that Russia's violation of Polish airspace may have been a "mistake." However, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski responded that the Russian drone attack was not a mistake.
