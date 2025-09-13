War Update: 158 Clashes On Frontline, Fighting Ongoing

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in an operational update as of 22:00 on Saturday, September 13.

"Since the beginning of the day, there have been 158 clashes. The enemy carried out 63 airstrikes, dropped 106 guided bombs, deployed 1,950 kamikaze drones, and conducted 3,570 shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas," the report reads.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , three enemy attacks occurred. The enemy carried out eight airstrikes, dropped 20 guided bombs, and conducted 167 shellings, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , eleven clashes took place near Vovchansk, Ambarne, Fiholivka, and toward Khatne and Odradne. One clash is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Russians conducted eight attacks near Myrne, Kupiansk, and Petropavlivka, with four clashes still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions 13 times near Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Hrekivka, Zarichne, and toward Stavky, with one clash still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled 14 of 17 enemy attacks near Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and toward Yampil and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Ukrainian forces stopped two enemy attacks near Bila Hora and toward Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , ten enemy assaults occurred near Kleban-Byk, Katerynivka, Poltavka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Pleshchiivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy attempted 39 advances near Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Mykolaivka, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodnie, Molodetske, and toward Novopavlivka and Filiia. Four clashes are still ongoing.

Ukrainian troops reportedly neutralized 86 occupiers, injured 55, destroyed 19 UAVs, and damaged a vehicle and nine enemy shelters.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the enemy attempted 30 breakthroughs near Oleksandrohrad, Ternove, Voskresenka, Maliivka, Olhivske, and toward Ivanivka, Novoivanivka, and Poltavka. Clashes continue in three locations.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors , no offensive actions were reported, but an airstrike hit Zaliznychne.

In the Prydniprovske sector, three failed enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions occurred, with additional airstrikes near Kozatske and Inhulets.

No significant changes were reported in other sectors of the front.

"Today we especially note the efforts of the 426th Separate UAV Battalion, which effectively deters the enemy," the General Staff concluded.

