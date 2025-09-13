Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air Raid Alert Issued In Southeastern Romania

2025-09-13 07:07:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Polish Radio reported this.

The alerts sent to residents' mobile phones indicated the highest level of threat.

Local authorities recommended that people seek shelter in basements or designated civil defense shelters. The threat was expected to last until approximately 19:30 on Saturday.

The inspection office clarified that Romania was not under attack from Russia but emphasized the need to follow all precautionary measures outlined in the alerts.

The warning likely concerned potential flights of Russian drones, the report noted.

Read also: Zelensky: Russian drones in Poland warning to all of Europe

Previously, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that a Russian drone penetrated Romanian territory by about 10 kilometers and operated in the country's airspace for approximately 50 minutes.

On September 13, Poland scrambled military aircraft in response to the threat of drone strikes in western Ukraine.

Illustrative photo

