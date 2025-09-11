Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage

Half of all Bitcoin transactions on Chipper Cash now run over Lightning, driven by speed, reliability, and customer preference.

Chipper Cash , the African fintech giant serving millions of consumers and businesses across the continent, has been running Bitcoin's Lightning Network through Voltage to deliver faster, cheaper, and more reliable payments. Now, Lightning adoption on the platform has reached a major milestone: over 50% of all Bitcoin transactions on Chipper Cash are powered by Lightning. This makes it one of the most successful real-world Lightning Network deployments to date and a powerful example of how Bitcoin can operate as an everyday payment rail at scale.

Founded in 2018 as a peer-to-peer remittance platform, Chipper Cash has grown into a fully-licensed fintech for the African continent and beyond , offering a full suite of financial products, including cross-border payments, virtual cards (in partnership with Visa), US stock investing, and stablecoin rails.

What began as a weekend discovery by Maijid, who personally implemented the integration, has since developed into broader adoption. Despite minimal marketing efforts, customer referrals have contributed to its expansion. The integration has been noted for its functionality and reliability.

Why It Matters for Africa

Across much of the continent, financial infrastructure suffers from chronic outages and unreliability. Even after seven years of operation, Chipper's traditional fiat partners continue to experience regular downtime. In contrast, Lightning delivers near-instant, highly reliable transactions, operating seamlessly even when traditional systems experience latency and downtime.

Chipper Cash shows what's possible when fintechs stop relying on legacy rails and embrace Lightning. In markets where downtime and delays are the norm, Lightning delivers payments that are instant and reliable every time. This is an early view. A leapfrog into the future of financial infrastructure.

50% of Bitcoin transactions now flow over the Lightning Network

Organic, word-of-mouth customer adoption with minimal marketing

Faster, smoother payment experiences across cross-border and domestic use cases Operational resilience compared to fiat rails

Chipper Cash's Lightning integration also enables interoperability with Strike , Cash App , and other Lightning-powered apps, expanding its reach across a growing global network of Bitcoin-native money movement. Chipper Cash also recently announced Chessa , enabling customers to send remittances via crypto rails and instantly receive in over 25 local fiat currencies and other assets. Lightning is at the forefront of Chessa, supporting local, fiat terminations for customers all over the world.

This partnership positions Chipper Cash as a continental leader in Lightning adoption and showcases the viability of Bitcoin as an everyday payment rail, especially where legacy systems fall short.

Looking Ahead

Chipper Cash has implemented Lightning as part of its payments infrastructure, supported by Voltage. Customer adoption has been increasing, and the integration highlights how digital payment technologies are being applied in African and other emerging markets.

About Chipper Cash

Chipper Cash is a financial technology company serving more than seven million customers across the African continent. In 2018, Chipper Cash revolutionized moving money in Africa by providing a frictionless way to send and receive money cross-border. Since then, Chipper has increased its product suite by offering personal investments and digital business transactions and expanded its reach into the US. Chipper Cash is focused on its mission to provide the most trusted and accessible financial services for people living in Africa and beyond.

About Voltage

Voltage is the leading Lightning Payment Provider, simplifying Bitcoin and Lightning adoption for businesses. Through an easy-to-use API, Voltage removes complexity, equipping companies with the tools and support they need to thrive when adopting instant, cheap payments. Voltage is the longest-running infrastructure provider for the Lightning Network, thus having a view of the network unlike anyone else.

