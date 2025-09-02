BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.

BTCC , the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, announced its participation in Token2049 Singapore 2025, the leading global gathering for crypto and Web3. The two-day conference will take place on October 1–2, 2025 at Marina Bay Sands.

BTCC Showcases New Brand Vision at Token2049 Singapore 2025

For BTCC, which has been active in the industry since 2011, this year's participation carries added significance. Beyond reaffirming its place as a trusted exchange with over 14 years of history, BTCC will present a refreshed brand story shaped by its expansion into the sports world. Earlier this year, the company announced NBA All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. (JJJ) as its global brand ambassador.

At Token2049, visitors to the BTCC booth will find an interactive basketball-inspired space, including signed memorabilia from JJJ. The showcase reflects how BTCC is blending the values of sportsmanship-discipline, strategy, and resilience-with its mission to build a secure and transparent trading platform.

Bringing Crypto Closer to the Mainstream Through Sports and Partnerships

In addition to its booth presence, BTCC will host a series of exclusive side events during Token2049 week to celebrate with partners and industry friends. These private gatherings will feature networking opportunities, entertainment, and tailored F1 hospitality experiences for influencers and key opinion leaders.

By continuing its presence at Token2049, BTCC reinforces its legacy as the industry's longest-serving exchange while demonstrating its commitment to shaping the future of crypto. The company remains focused on engaging both traders and broader communities worldwide through innovation, culture, and partnerships.

As part of this effort, BTCC is also running the BTCC x JJJ Trading Competition until September 21, 2025. The four-week campaign combines competitive trading with cultural crossover, offering massive rewards. Seasoned traders can compete for exclusive signed merchandise, while newcomers can join in through the star power of NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr.

About BTCC

As part of its commitment to connecting crypto with mainstream audiences, BTCC has partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as its global brand ambassador, bridging the gap between traditional sports and digital assets.

