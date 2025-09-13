Earthquake Today: Magnitude 7.4 Quake Strikes Russia's Kamchatka Tsunami Threat Issued For Nearby Coasts
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said "hazardous" waves were possible along coasts within 300 kilometres (186 miles) of the quake's epicentre.
A tsunami threat has been issued by the US Tsunami Warning System after an earthquake struck near the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia.Also Read | Afghan women lament Taliban's 'no skin contact with males' rule after earthquake Volcanic eruption in August
The tremors on Saturday occurred over a month after a volcano in the Kamchatka Peninsula erupted overnight, which scientists said was the first time in hundreds of years, just days after a massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake, according to a report by PTI.
Staff at the Kronotsky Reserve, where the Krasheninnikov volcano is located, reported that it sent ash 6 kilometres into the sky. State media released images showing dense clouds of ash rising above the volcano.
Also Read | Watch: For first time in 600 years, dormant volcano erupts in Kamchatka
“The plume is spreading eastward from the volcano toward the Pacific Ocean. There are no populated areas along its path, and no ashfall has been recorded in inhabited localities,” the report quoted Kamchatka 's emergencies ministry message on Telegram.
The volcano erupted along with a 7.0-magnitude earthquake and triggered a tsunami warning for three parts of Kamchatka. The tsunami warning was later withdrawn by Russia's Ministry for Emergency Situations.Also Read | Earthquake today: 4.2 magnitude tremors shake China's Xinjiang region
“This is the first historically confirmed eruption of the Krasheninnikov volcano in 600 years,” Olga Girina, head of the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team, told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.
The eruption followed a massive earthquake that struck Russia's Far East early Wednesday, an 8.8-magnitude tremor that triggered small tsunami waves in Japan and Alaska and led to warnings across Hawaii, North and Central America, and Pacific islands south towards New Zealand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
