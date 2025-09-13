IEA Reports Drop In OECD Europe Oil Inventories
The decline reduced forward demand cover to 67.9 days, half a day below last year's level.
Crude oil inventories provided some support, rising 5.8 mb month-on-month, with the Netherlands reaching a two-year high and Germany and Italy also posting gains.
By contrast, oil product stocks fell by 8.5 mb. Gasoline led the draw, down 3.1 mb, including a sharp 1.9 mb drop in the UK following the closure of the Lindsey refinery. Middle distillates declined 2.7 mb, weighed by UK, Italian, Dutch and German draws, though France saw a notable 2.8 mb increase. Fuel oil inventories fell by 1.8 mb, while“other products” dropped for a fourth consecutive month, slipping below the five-year average.
Preliminary August data from Kayrros point to a further draw of 5.9 mb in European crude stocks. Gains in the Netherlands and Germany were offset by sharp declines in France, Türkiye and Spain.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment