Dichloroethylene Production Cost Report 2025: Feasibility Study, Plant Setup, And Profitability Insights

What is Dichloroethylene?

Dichloroethylene (DCE) is an organochlorine compound with the molecular formula C2H2Cl2, existing in three isomeric forms: 1,1-dichloroethylene (vinylidene chloride), cis-1,2-dichloroethylene, and trans-1,2-dichloroethylene. The most commercially important isomer is 1,1-dichloroethylene, which appears as a colorless liquid with a sweet, chloroform-like odor. It is primarily produced through the thermal decomposition of 1,1,2-trichloroethane or through the dehydrochlorination of 1,1,2-trichloroethane using alkali. Dichloroethylene serves as a crucial intermediate in the production of various chemicals and polymers, most notably polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), which is used in barrier films and packaging materials. The compound exhibits excellent chemical stability, low boiling point, and good solvent properties, making it valuable in industrial applications. Due to its reactive double bond, dichloroethylene readily undergoes polymerization and other chemical reactions, serving as a building block for specialty chemicals, refrigerants, and cleaning solvents in various industrial processes.

What is Driving the Dichloroethylene Market?

The global dichloroethylene market is experiencing steady growth driven by increasing demand from the packaging industry for polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) films and barrier coatings worldwide. The compound's primary application in producing high-barrier packaging materials for food preservation, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods is significantly boosting market expansion. Rising demand for specialty solvents and cleaning agents in industrial applications, particularly in electronics manufacturing and precision cleaning operations, is creating substantial growth opportunities. The increasing adoption of dichloroethylene as an intermediate in refrigerant production and specialty chemical synthesis is propelling market development. Additionally, growing demand for flame-retardant materials and polymer additives in construction and automotive industries are further driving market growth. Technological advancements in production processes, stricter food safety regulations requiring superior barrier packaging, and the compound's effectiveness in niche applications such as adhesives and coatings are contributing to sustained demand, particularly in emerging economies with expanding manufacturing sectors and growing consumer goods industries.

Key Steps Required to Set Up a Dichloroethylene Plant

1. Market Analysis

The report provides insights into the landscape of the dichloroethylene industry at the global level. The report also provides a segment-wise and region-wise breakup of the global dichloroethylene industry. Additionally, it also provides the price analysis of feedstocks used in the production of dichloroethylene, along with the industry profit margins.



Segment Breakdown

Regional Insights

Pricing Analysis and Trends Market Forecast



2. Product Production: Detailed Process Flow

Detailed information related to the process flow and various unit operations involved in the dichloroethylene production plant project is elaborated in the report.

These include:



Land, Location, and Site Development

Plant Layout

Plant Machinery

Raw Material Procurement

Packaging and Storage

Transportation

Quality Inspection

Utilities

Human Resource Requirements and Wages Marketing and Distribution



3. Project Requirements and Cost

The report provides a detailed location analysis covering insights into the plant location, selection criteria, location significance, environmental impact, and expenditure for dichloroethylene production plant setup. Additionally, the report also provides information related to plant layout and factors influencing the same. Furthermore, other requirements and expenditures related to machinery, raw materials, packaging, transportation, utilities, and human resources have also been covered in the report.

Machinery and Equipment



List of machinery needed for dichloroethylene production Estimated costs and suppliers

Raw Material Costs

Types of materials required and sourcing strategies

Utilities and Overheads

Electricity, water, labor, and other operational expenses



4. Project Economics

A detailed analysis of the project economics for setting up a dichloroethylene production plant is illustrated in the report. This includes the analysis and detailed understanding of capital expenditure (CAPEX), operating expenditure (OPEX), income projections, taxation, depreciation, liquidity analysis, profitability analysis, payback period, NPV, uncertainty analysis, and sensitivity analysis.

Capital Expenditure (CAPEX)

Initial setup costs: land, machinery, and infrastructure

Operating Expenditure (OPEX)

Recurring costs: raw materials, labor, maintenance

Revenue Projections

Expected income based on production capacity, target market, and market demand



Taxation

Depreciation

Financial Analysis



Liquidity Analysis

Profitability Analysis

Payback Period

Net Present Value (NPV)

Internal Rate of Return Profit and Loss Account



Uncertainty Analysis

Sensitivity Analysis

Economic Analysis

5. Legal and Regulatory Compliance



Licenses and Permits

Regulatory Procedures and Approval Certification Requirement



6. Hiring and Training



Total human resource requirement

Salary cost analysis Employee policies overview



The report also covers critical insights into key success and risk factors, which highlight the aspects that influence the success and potential challenges in the industry. Additionally, the report includes strategic recommendations, offering actionable advice to enhance operational efficiency, profitability, and market competitiveness. A comprehensive case study of a successful venture is also provided, showcasing best practices and real-world examples from an established business, which can serve as a valuable reference for new entrants in the market.

Latest News and Developments

In 2025, the global dichloroethylene industry is witnessing heightened demand driven by its application in adhesives, coatings, and specialty chemical formulations. Growing regulatory emphasis on sustainable chemical processes is pushing manufacturers to adopt cleaner technologies for dichloroethylene production, particularly in minimizing hazardous emissions. Recent advancements focus on process optimization to reduce energy consumption and waste by-products, ensuring compliance with stringent environmental norms across major markets. The chemical is also seeing increased demand in electronics and polymer industries, further fueling production expansion.

Geographic Expansion and New Facilities

New production facilities for dichloroethylene have been announced in China, India, and South Korea, reflecting Asia-Pacific's leadership in chemical manufacturing. The United States and Germany continue to invest in capacity upgrades, targeting more efficient and safer production methods. In 2025, several companies in the Middle East, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have initiated feasibility studies to set up plants, supported by rising petrochemical investments. This geographic diversification highlights the global push toward meeting industrial demand while adhering to evolving sustainability standards.

