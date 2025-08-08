Delhi Police Busts Work-From-Home Scam, 24-Year-Old Held
The accused, identified as Parth Bhatia, a resident of Moti Nagar, West Delhi, was apprehended following a complaint from a woman named Anshula Sharma, a resident of Model Town. Sharma alleged that she was cheated of Rs 15,000 and her Apple MacBook after being lured with a fraudulent part-time job offer.
According to the police, the accused contacted the complainant through WhatsApp and promised her a remote job opportunity. After gaining her trust, he asked her to pay Rs 15,000 as a“security deposit” and also convinced her to hand over her MacBook, claiming it required an upgrade for the job.
The device was picked up via a Rapido service arranged by the accused. An FIR (No. 38/25) under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Cyber Police Station of North-West District.
A special team led by Inspector Dinesh Dahiya, along with SI Rahul, HC Deepak Rana, HC Pawan, and HC Mohit, under the supervision of ACP Rajeev Kumar and DCP Bhisham Singh, was formed to crack the case. The team analysed WhatsApp IP logs, Rapido booking details, and other digital evidence, which helped them trace the accused to his residence.
Upon arrest, the mobile phone used in the crime was recovered. During interrogation, Parth Bhatia admitted to orchestrating the scam to fuel his gambling addiction. Police have also found that the WhatsApp number used in the scam is linked to multiple cyber fraud complaints.
Further investigation is underway to determine his involvement in other such cases.
