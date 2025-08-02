Sugar, Black Tea Prices Down, Oil, Petrol & Gas Up In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Sugar and black tea prices declined while that of cooking oil, petrol and liquid gas increased during the outgoing week in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday.

Food items

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said the price of a 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking oil surged from 1,550 to 1,600 afghanis due to an increase in its price in global markets.

He said the price of a 49-kilogram bag of Indian sugar fell from 2,500 to 2,450 afghanis and the rate of a kilogram of African black tea dropped from 400 to 380 afghanis.

He linked the decline in sugar price to an increase in imports of the community from India and fall in the US dollar's rate against the afghani.

However, he added the prices of other essential food items remained unchanged compared to the last week

The price of a 49-kilogram sack of Kazakh flour cost 1,450afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice stayed stable at 2,600afs and one kilogram of 400afs Indonesian green tea at 350afs.

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, put the retail price of a 49-kg bag of Kazakh flour at 1,500 afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice at 2,650afs and a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar at 2,500afs.

A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil accounted for 1,650afs, one kilogram of black tea for 430afs and the same quantity of green tea for 400afs, he added.

Fuel prices

A worker at the Ahmadyar pump station told Pajhwok the price of one litre of petrol surged from 64 to 67 afs.

However, he said the price of diesel remained unchanged at 65afs.

Gold prices up

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Arabian gold stayed stable at 5,950afs and the same amount of the Russian variety at 4,700afs.

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar traded at 68.80afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 235afs.

During the previous week, one US dollar consumed 68.70 afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees 235afs.

kk/ma