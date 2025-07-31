Jolly Results Launches Specialized Digital Marketing Services For HVAC, Plumbing, And Roofing Contractors Across The U.S.

Jolly Results, a newly launched digital marketing agency, is making waves in the home services industry with its exclusive focus on HVAC, plumbing, and roofing contractors across the United States. After more than eight years of behind-the-scenes experience working as SEO specialists for established marketing agencies, the team at Jolly Results is stepping out on its own with a promise: to deliver fast, effective, and lead-driven marketing solutions tailored to the needs of home service professionals.

Built from the ground up to understand the unique challenges of local contractors, Jolly Results offers a complete digital growth package that includes professional website design, Local SEO, and Google & Local Services Ads (LSA) and has been designed to generate consistent leads and help contractors dominate their local markets.

“We're not here to offer generic websites or cookie-cutter campaigns,” a company spokesperson said.“Everything we create is built for speed, performance, and the specific needs of HVAC techs, roofers, and plumbers who rely on leads to keep their business running.”

Through a simplified four-step process: audit, launch, generate, and scale, Jolly Results brings results in record time. Websites go live within seven days, ads start generating leads within 24 to 48 hours, and Local SEO campaigns begin showing results within the first 30 to 60 days.

Real contractors are already seeing the difference. In Phoenix, an HVAC company reported a 340% increase in leads and tripled their revenue within eight months. A Dallas roofing contractor generated $2.8 million in new business from storm-related Google Ads campaigns. And in Denver, a plumbing contractor now ranks #1 for high-intent local search terms like“emergency plumber near me,” thanks to Jolly Results' Local SEO strategy.

Jolly Results offers customized solutions for each trade. HVAC websites highlight emergency contact features and seasonal services. Plumbing campaigns focus on emergency repairs, water heater installations, and trust-building content. Roofing strategies are optimized around storm damage, insurance claims, and urgent roof repairs. Each campaign is carefully designed to address the real-time needs and search behaviors of homeowners in the contractor's local area.

More than just another marketing agency, Jolly Results is positioning itself as a long-term partner to contractors who are serious about scaling. Its service packages are priced transparently, with websites starting at $1,497, Local SEO at $997/month, and Google/LSA Ads at $1,497/month, and include full strategy, implementation, and ongoing optimization.

“Our mission is simple,” said the company's spokesperson.“We help home service businesses generate more leads, close more jobs, and grow their revenue faster, without the runaround.”

Contractors interested in working with Jolly Results can start with a free marketing audit and consultation to assess their current online presence and get a tailored strategy for local market domination.

About Jolly Results

Jolly Results is a U.S.-based digital marketing agency built exclusively for HVAC, plumbing, and roofing contractors. With years of experience and deep industry specialization, Jolly Results helps home service businesses grow their lead flow, improve their visibility, and increase revenue through data-driven websites, SEO, and Google Ads campaigns.

To learn more, visit .

For the latest updates, follow Jolly Results on social media:

Facebook:

LinkedIn:

Instagram:

YouTube: @JollyResults

X @JollyResults