Olympians Raiza And Anantjeet Return As NRAI Names 12-Member Shotgun Team For Lonato World Cup
One would recall Raiza, after winning silver in the Junior World Cup in Suhl last week, saying,“My sights currently are on the Lonato World Cup in July and I hope to take confidence from my good performances this year to Italy.”
Among those who competed in the third Nicosia Shotgun World Cup earlier this month, where India returned with their first ever ISSF medal, a bronze in the newest Olympic Trap Mixed Team event, only the seasoned Mairaj Ahmad Khan in men's skeet and Maheshwari Chauhan in women's skeet have retained their spots.
Making yet another comeback will be the indomitable veteran Zoravar Singh Sandhu in the men's Trap along with 2018 Jakarta Asiad silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran.
Ganemat Sekhon, India's most accomplished international woman Skeet Shooter with five senior ISSF medals, including two golds, will also be seen in action after missing out on the Nicosia World Cup.
The Trap Mixed Team responsibilities will rest on the shoulders of Neeru Dhanda and Lakshay Sheoran and Preeti Rajak and Zoravar respectively.
The other members of the team are Pragati Dubey (women's trap), Jaswinder Singh (men's trap) and Bhavtegh Singh Gill (men's skeet).
The ISSF circuit has so far seen two Rifle/Pistol World Cup stages, three Shotgun World Cups and one combined Junior World Cup, where Indian shooters have bagged a total of 27 medals, including nine golds. They also topped the Junior World Cup standings and finished second and third in the first two senior combined World Cups respectively.
Indian Team for ISSF World Cup Shotgun-
Skeet Men: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmed Khan, Bhavtegh Singh Gill.
Skeet Women: Raiza Dhillon, Ganemat Sekhon, Maheshwari Chauhan.
Trap Men: Lakshay Sheoran, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Jaswinder Singh.
Trap Women: Neeru Dhanda, Pragati Dubey, Preeti Rajak.
