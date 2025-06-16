Turkmenistan Turns Into Air Corridor Of Calm Amid Middle East Instability

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan has granted foreign airlines the right to make emergency landings due to the escalating situation in the Middle East and violations in the airspace of the region, the country's Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The statement notes that aircraft from FlyDubai (United Arab Emirates), Jazeera Airways (Kuwait), S7 Airlines (Russia), and other carriers operating flights from Central Asia, the Middle East, India, Russia, and several other countries have landed at Ashgabat International Airport.

Passengers affected by the unexpected situation were provided with three meals a day and medical care, while crews were offered rest facilities meeting international civil aviation standards.

Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry emphasized that these measures demonstrate the country's commitment to a policy of permanent neutrality and adherence to humanitarian principles enshrined in the United Nations (UN) Charter and international law.

Meanwhile, authorities described these actions as a gesture of solidarity and support for the international community amid the regional crisis.

