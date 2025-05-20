HPS Leads In QKS Group's SPARK Matrix: Merchant Payment Platforms, 2024

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Middleton, Massachusetts, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group has recognized HPS as a technology leader in its SPARK MatrixTM: Merchant Payment Platforms, 2024. The SPARK MatrixTM evaluates vendors based on Technology Excellence and Customer Impact. HPS was chosen for its scalable, secure, and innovative payment solutions that empower merchants to streamline operations and enhance customer payment experiences.

QKS Group defines a Merchant Payment Platform as a unified solution that aids merchants in electronically accepting and managing payments, payouts, disbursements, settlements, and subscriptions, as well as resolving disputes, combating fraud, and complying with regulations. It delivers end-to-end payment processing unified and composable Experiences (in-store, online) across multiple digital channels, supporting multi-currency and multi-lingual capabilities.

“HPS's PowerCARD platform exemplifies technical innovation with its fully cloud-native, microservices-based architecture,” says Pradnya Gugale , Principal Analyst at QKS Group. “Its robust API ecosystem empowers seamless integration, facilitating real-time payment orchestration, fraud detection, and advanced reporting. The platform's ability to handle complex merchant hierarchies, dynamic settlement configurations, and multi-currency processing equips businesses to scale efficiently.”

Nabil Ibenbrahim, Managing Director Market at HPS , said:“This industry-leading recognition underscores our commitment to providing innovative, scalable, and secure payment solutions. We continuously strive to push the boundaries of payment technology, driving value, simplifying merchant operations, and supporting our clients' evolving needs.”

The Merchant Payment Platform market is rapidly growing, driven by the shift to digital payments, eCommerce expansion, and demand for secure solutions. Merchants increasingly seek platforms with omnichannel capabilities, real-time processing, and support for diverse payment methods. The market is evolving with trends like embedded finance, BNPL, and cryptocurrency payments.

About HPS:



HPS is a multinational company and a leading provider of payment software and solutions for issuers, acquirers, card processors, independent sales organisations (ISOs), retailers, mobile network operators (MNOs), and national & regional switches around the world.

PowerCARD is HPS's comprehensive suite of solutions that covers the entire payment value chain by enabling innovative payments through its open platform that allows the processing of any transaction coming from any channel, initiated by any means-of-payment. PowerCARD is used by more than 500 institutions in over 95 countries.

HPS has been listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange since 2006 and has offices located in major business centres across Africa, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

