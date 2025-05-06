ABB Robotics Unveils Full-Scale Omnicore Controller At Automate 2025

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) ABB Robotics to showcase 'full-scale' OmniCore controller at Automate 2025

May 6, 2025 by Mark Allinson

ABB Robotics will unveil a powerful lineup of robotic demos at Automate 2025, May 12-15 at Huntington Place in Detroit (Main Booth #2632; Education Pavilion #8614), showcasing its new OmniCore controller – a transformative control platform delivering faster, more precise and more autonomous automation across ABB's entire robot portfolio.

This will be the first full-scale US debut of OmniCore, which streamlines installation and programming while boosting performance.

Developed through a $170 million investment, OmniCore is ABB's most advanced control platform yet, a unique, single architecture that integrates ABB Robotics' complete range of hardware and software, for flexible, future-ready automation.

Built to scale: One control platform for every robot

OmniCore's modular design allows users to build and manage robotics systems that range from single cobots to large-scale, multi-robot production cells, able to integrate ABB's entire portfolio of robots, mechatronics platforms and software, from industrial robots to mobile robots and cobots, and its suite of advanced, AI-powered software tools, including AI, sensor, cloud and edge computing systems.

It's also the latest example of ABB's rich heritage as the original robotics innovator, driving robotics forward, by engineering and commercializing new technologies and innovations – from launching the world's first microprocessor-controlled robot in 1974, to industrializing robot eyes, hands ,brains and mobility through the pioneering application of AI.

Live demos at Automate 2025 Driving the Future: Smart Automation for Automotive Manufacturing

Experience ABB's high-speed, high-precision solutions for auto OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers:



IRB 7710 SFX : Press tending robot handling up to 15 strokes per minute with added tilt and shift for optimal flexibility.

IRB 5720 + SpotPack : Pre-configured spot-welding package with ABB's 9-series servo gun for faster commissioning.

IRB 6720 + SpotInspect : Automated ultrasonic inspection of spot welds ensures quality and consistency. Flexley Mover AMR : Autonomous material transfer using Visual SLAM AI for real-time navigation.

AI in motion: Robotic parcel induction

Meet ABB's newest item-picking powerhouse – the Robotic Parcel Inductor, combining an ABB IRB 2600 robot with AI vision to pick and induct mixed-package loads at scale. Ideal for high-mix, high-volume logistics environments.

Vision made simple: Preview of integrated Vision 2.0

Launching in November 2025, Integrated Vision 2.0 dramatically shortens setup time for vision-based applications. Featuring full visualization within RobotStudio, it turns fine-tuning from days into hours.

Smarter collaboration: GoFa tackles real-world tasks

See GoFa collaborative applications in action across five stations, each tailored for ease-of-use, precision, and flexibility:



Welding Made Easy : GoFa (10 kg) with Easy Teach simplifies welding for first-time users.

Machine Tending Reimagined : GoFa (12 kg) + OmniVance cell cuts repetitive task time by up to 60 percent.

Touch-Sensitive Sanding : Force Control-enabled GoFa (5 kg) adjusts pressure for perfect finishes.

Laser Welding & Cleaning Combo : Switch functions with a nozzle change – a GoFa (12 kg) powered by IPG LightWELD. Lab Automation in Action : GoFa (5 kg) + LabX software automates sample processing in lab environments.

Service that performs: Smarter support for ABB robots

Explore ABB's customer service innovations that maximize uptime and performance:



Energy Efficiency Service : Tools to cut robot energy use by up to 30 percent – saving costs and carbon. Robot Modernization : Breathe new life into legacy robots with upgrades that boost lifespan and output.

Digital corner: Simplifying automation from start to scale

ABB's full digital AppStudio toolbox, designed for users of all skill levels:



RobotStudio + AR Viewer : Simulate and program in a virtual space.

AppStudio + Online Path Planning : Build no-code custom interfaces in minutes. OptiFact + Data Services : Monitor, manage, and analyze factory-wide robotics data.

Hands-on learning: STEM education with GoFa cobot cell

At the Education Pavilion (#8614), explore ABB's Education Package – a turn-key solution for schools and training centers, featuring:



A fully operational GoFa cobot cell

Complete educator and student resources Globally recognized STEM certification