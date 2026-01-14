Primexbt Expands Crypto Futures With 40 New Crypto Assets

PrimeXBT, a leading global crypto and CFD broker, has listed 40 new crypto futures trading pairs, significantly expanding its asset coverage across high-demand segments including AI, Layer-1 and Layer-2 networks, DeFi, Infrastructure, Meme tokens, NFT, Metaverse, and Payments. The expansion is part of the company's ongoing commitment to provide traders with deeper market access, better liquidity, and cost-efficient trading conditions.

The newly added markets include a curated selection of highly traded coins and tokens such as CELO, DASH, DYDX, EIGEN, SNX, ZK, ZRO, and emerging community and meme-driven assets. This batch also introduces several trending tokens, including HYPE and PUMP, now available for futures trading.

The new crypto futures come with 100–150x maximum leverage across most pairs, while ETH/BTC offers up to 400x leverage, among the highest available in the industry. Traders can also benefit from higher maximum order sizes in markets with strong liquidity, enabling more flexible position management. Most instruments are USDT-margined, and each coin has been added based on market liquidity and clear trader demand, supporting deeper books, tighter execution, and more efficient trading conditions.

As part of the launch, PrimeXBT is also expanding its zero-fee offering, introducing new opportunities on popular pairs such as FLOW, KAIA, EGLD, RUNE, GALA, BOME, and others. This update complements the platform's existing roster of cost-efficient markets and supports high-frequency and cost-sensitive traders.

PrimeXBT stated that recent volatility has shown how quickly new narratives emerge in the crypto market, making timely access to new opportunities essential the moment they gain momentum. In conditions like these, cost efficiency becomes even more important. The broker added that it remains focused on creating an environment where traders can turn fast-moving trends into long-term growth.

With this expansion, PrimeXBT strengthens its crypto futures offering while continuing to provide traders with over 350 markets across both crypto and CFDs, supported by some of the industry's lowest fees. With over 100 global, local, crypto, and fiat payment methods, and zero-fee deposits and withdrawals, the broker ensures accessible and cost-efficient funding for traders worldwide. As market volatility continues to create new opportunities, PrimeXBT remains focused on fairness, transparency, flexibility, and empowering traders to succeed in fast-moving conditions.

To trade Crypto Futures with PrimeXBT, users can visit the PrimeXBT website .

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a global multi-asset broker and crypto asset service provider trusted by traders in more than 150 countries. The platform bridges traditional and digital markets within one integrated environment, redefining versatility and innovation in online trading. Clients can access Forex, CFDs on indices, commodities, shares, crypto, and Crypto Futures, as well as buy, store and exchange cryptocurrencies directly. This unified experience extends across both the native PXTrader platform and MetaTrader 5, supported by advanced risk-management tools and a wide range of funding options in crypto, fiat and local payment methods. Since 2018, PrimeXBT has focused on empowering traders through broad multi-asset access, fair and transparent conditions, professional-grade technology and dedicated human support. By combining expertise, trust and a client-first approach, PrimeXBT sets a benchmark of excellence in the financial industry and provides traders with the tools they need to trade, grow and succeed with confidence.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs. Some products and services, including MT5, may not be available in your jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client's country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.