L Marks Launches JAX Hub To Accelerate Fintech Innovation In Jacksonville

L Marks, in partnership with the City of Jacksonville, has launched JAX Hub, a 10-week innovation programme designed to connect international startups and scale-ups with global payments provider Paysafe. The programme invites emerging companies to test new financial technologies, explore commercial opportunities, and accelerate innovation in the payments sector.

The initiative provides startups and scale-ups with an opportunity to pilot solutions such as digital wallets, buy now pay later systems, loyalty tools, and family finance platforms. Participation is equity-free and fee-free, giving founders direct access to mentorship, commercial validation, and collaboration opportunities with Paysafe while supporting Jacksonville's growing fintech ecosystem.

Jacksonville has become one of the fastest-growing financial-services and technology hubs in the southeastern United States. With increasing demand for digital payments, financial tools, and real-world technology adoption, JAX Hub positions the city at the center of a global push toward modern financial solutions, helping attract international talent and new investment.

JAX Hub serves as a long-term blueprint for corporate-startup collaboration, enabling companies like Paysafe to accelerate innovation and explore future growth opportunities. The programme is designed to strengthen the local economy through job creation, technology commercialization, and the development of high-growth financial solutions talent.

About L Marks

L Marks is the market leader in corporate innovation, trusted by many of the world's most well-respected brands to identify, validate, and implement transformative solutions. As the innovation partner behind JAX Hub, L Marks brings over a decade of experience designing and delivering 100+ award-winning innovation programs across Europe, North America, and Asia.

