EU ambassadors hold emergency talks over Trump’s Greenland tariffs
(MENAFN) The European Union is convening an emergency meeting of ambassadors from all 27 member states on Sunday following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of escalating tariffs on eight European NATO countries that oppose a “complete and total purchase” of Greenland.
The summit comes after top EU officials expressed strong support for Denmark, warning that Trump’s measures “would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral.”
In joint social media statements, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland cannot be questioned. “Territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law,” they said, adding that the EU fully backs Denmark and Greenland.
The tariffs, announced Saturday, target Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland. These countries recently sent small military contingents to Greenland as part of a pre-coordinated exercise, which EU officials stress “poses no threat to anyone.”
Costa and von der Leyen underlined that the EU has consistently promoted transatlantic cooperation for Arctic peace and security through NATO. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas added that any threats to Greenland’s security should be addressed within NATO and warned that divisions in the bloc could benefit Russia and China. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has declined to comment on the dispute.
