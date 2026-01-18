403
X promises to comply with UK law, prompting PM to end boycott
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday announced he was ending his boycott of the US-based social media platform X, citing the company’s steps to ensure “full compliance with UK law.”
Starmer returned to the platform in a post marking his first activity on X since Jan. 8, when he stepped back amid controversy over the AI chatbot Grok and its use in generating non-consensual sexualized images of women and children. “Free speech is not the freedom to violate consent. Young women’s images are not public property, and their safety is not up for debate,” he said.
He added, “I welcome that X is now acting to ensure full compliance with UK law – it must happen immediately,” and indicated a willingness to strengthen online safety regulations if necessary: “If we need to strengthen existing laws further, we are prepared to do that.”
The controversy began after reports that Grok was being used to produce inappropriate edits of images, raising concerns over online harms and potential violations of the UK’s Online Safety Act. In response, the UK’s regulator Ofcom launched a formal investigation on Monday into X, focusing on whether the platform’s AI tool has been used to create sexualized imagery.
The investigation will assess whether X failed to meet critical obligations under the Online Safety Act, including evaluating the risk to UK users of encountering illegal content and whether updated risk assessments were conducted before implementing significant changes to the service.
