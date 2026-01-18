403
Egypt, Sudan welcome US mediation on Nile Dam dispute
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Sudan’s Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Saturday expressed support for US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate the ongoing dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and the sharing of Nile River waters.
In a statement on social media, Sisi thanked Trump for his engagement on the issue, describing the Nile as “the lifeline of the Egyptian people.” He emphasized Egypt’s commitment to “serious and constructive cooperation with the Nile Basin countries, based on the principles of international law, in a manner that achieves shared interests without causing harm to any party.”
Sisi added: “In this context, I have addressed a letter to President Trump conveying my thanks and appreciation, reaffirming Egypt’s position and our related concerns regarding Egyptian water security, underscoring Egypt’s support for his efforts, and expressing my aspiration to continue working closely with him during the coming phase,” according to reports.
Burhan similarly welcomed the US initiative, stating that Sudan supports Trump’s mediation efforts, which aim to “achieve sustainable and satisfactory solutions that preserve the rights of all parties and contribute to regional security and stability.”
Trump had announced on Friday that the United States is ready to restart mediation between Egypt and Ethiopia over the long-standing dispute.
The Nile River, stretching 6,650 kilometers (4,132 miles), flows through 11 countries: Burundi, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Eritrea, South Sudan, Sudan, and Egypt.
