Who are the members of Gaza Strip’s “Board of Peace”?
(MENAFN) Details have been released outlining the leadership and membership of a newly proposed governance body for the Gaza Strip, known as the “Board of Peace,” along with the head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG). The announcement forms part of President Donald Trump’s 20-point initiative aimed at ending Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, according to official statements.
As stated by reports, the NCAG will be headed by Dr. Ali Sha’ath, a former deputy minister within the Palestinian Authority. The body is intended to manage administrative and institutional affairs in Gaza during a transitional phase.
Dr. Sha’ath was described as “a widely respected technocratic leader who will oversee the restoration of public services, rebuild civil institutions, and stabilize daily life in Gaza, while laying the foundation for long-term governance.” His role is expected to focus on restoring essential services and rebuilding governance structures across the territory.
Composition of the Board of Peace and its Executive leadership
In addition to the NCAG appointment, an Executive Board has been established to support governance efforts and service delivery. According to the announcement, its members include Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan; Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff; Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner; former British prime minister Tony Blair; United Arab Emirates Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy; senior Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi; Egypt’s intelligence chief Hassan Rashad; former UN envoy and UAE-based Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov; Cypriot-Israeli businessman Yakir Gabay; and Dutch politician Sigrid Kaag.
Oversight of the broader Board of Peace will be provided by a separate Executive Board chaired by Trump himself. This group will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with Witkoff, Kushner, Blair, billionaire Marc Rowan, World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, and US political adviser Robert Gabriel.
Under the proposed structure, Mladenov will assume the position of High Representative for Gaza, serving as the primary liaison between the Board of Peace and the NCAG. Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers has been appointed to lead the International Stabilization Force (ISF), which is expected to play a security role during the transition.
The framework also includes the appointment of Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum as senior advisers to the Board of Peace. Their responsibilities will include supervising “day-to-day strategy and operations,” according to the details provided in the announcement.
