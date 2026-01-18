403
Trump Demands Nations Pay USD1B to Bypass Gaza Peace Board Term Limits
(MENAFN) Donald Trump is requiring nations to pay a minimum of $1 billion in order to bypass a three-year membership cap on his newly established Gaza "Board of Peace," according to charter documents reviewed by several news organizations.
The White House officially introduced Phase Two of its Gaza peace plan this week, creating the "Board of Peace" to manage reconstruction efforts in the Palestinian territory.
Invitations have been distributed to numerous world leaders alongside the board's governing charter, which details membership conditions and organizational framework.
The charter specifies that "Each Member State shall serve a term of no more than three years from this Charter's entry into force, subject to renewal by the Chairman," according to the Times of Israel. "The three-year membership term shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter's entry into force."
Trump declared in an invitation letter posted by Argentine President Javier Milei: "This Board will be one of a kind, there has never been anything like it!" Recipients of the invitation also include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, media reports indicate.
Gaza receives no explicit reference in the charter, prompting observers to question whether Trump intends to establish a United Nations alternative with broader jurisdiction over global conflict zones. The document characterizes the organization as "an international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict."
Trump has appointed himself chairman of the Executive Board, which includes a contentious mix of political associates, financial experts, and diplomats. Leading appointments include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor.
The majority of goals outlined in Trump's 20-point Gaza plan remain unexecuted on the ground. Phase One prioritized ending violence, enabling prisoner swaps, improving humanitarian access, reopening the Rafah crossing into Egypt, and allowing limited Israeli troop pullback.
With the second phase now commencing, Trump has reiterated demands for complete Hamas disarmament and authority transfer to the recently formed National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).
