Authorities Declares Moderate State Of Emergency

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 17 (Petra) – The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) on Saturday declared a moderate state of emergency, effective Sunday morning, in response to the expected extreme weather affecting the Kingdom.GAM spokesperson Nasser Rahamneh said that field teams are prepared to respond to any reports received through the Tla'a Al-Ali Emergency Room. He urged citizens to report any issues by contacting the centre at 102 or 117180.Rahamneh called on Jordanians to exercise caution by avoiding valleys and low-lying areas and to refrain from littering, as waste can obstruct stormwater drainage lines.He called for inspecting submersible pumps in basements and in shops located below street level and advised merchants to take precautionary measures when storing goods in warehouses and basements.Rahamneh urged contractors and construction project owners to properly secure building materials to prevent them from being swept away, which could lead to blockages in stormwater drainage systems.