FAA alerts pilots to military activity risks in eastern Pacific
(MENAFN) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a series of notices over “military activities” affecting wide areas south of the US and across the eastern Pacific.
The Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), which began appearing Friday, caution that “potential risks exist for aircraft at all altitudes, including during overflight and the arrival and departure phases of flight.” The warnings will remain in place for 60 days.
The alerts cover Mexico, Central American nations, Colombia, Ecuador, and designated zones over the eastern Pacific.
The FAA notices follow months of US military action targeting boats allegedly linked to drug trafficking in the Pacific and Caribbean, with reports of at least 35 vessels destroyed and more than 100 casualties.
Earlier this month, US forces conducted an unexpected assault on Venezuela, including heavy airstrikes and a raid to capture President Nicolas Maduro, who was subsequently taken to New York and charged with crimes such as drug trafficking. Maduro has denied the allegations, calling himself a “prisoner of war.”
