US Supreme Court to review Bayer’s Roundup appeal
(MENAFN) The US Supreme Court has agreed to review an appeal from German chemical company Bayer in a lawsuit over its herbicide Roundup, in which a man was awarded $1.25 million, alleging that exposure caused him to develop blood cancer.
The case, Monsanto Co. v. Durnell, was announced Friday, with a decision expected by July.
Bayer, which acquired the former American company Monsanto in 2018, faces thousands of similar lawsuits nationwide.
Central to the case is whether manufacturers can be held liable under state laws for failing to warn consumers if they comply with federal regulations. Bayer maintains that the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has determined that glyphosate, Roundup’s active ingredient, is unlikely to cause cancer and has approved labels without cancer warnings.
Bayer CEO Bill Anderson stated, “It is time for the US legal system to establish that companies should not be punished under state laws for complying with federal warning label requirements.”
In 2023, a Missouri court awarded John Durnell $1.25 million on a failure-to-warn claim but rejected all other claims and denied punitive damages.
