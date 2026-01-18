403
Syrians return to their homes in Deir Hafir after clearance of YPG/SDF
(MENAFN) After years of displacement, residents of Deir Hafir in eastern Aleppo, Syria, have begun returning to their homes following the town’s clearance of the YPG/SDF terror group.
Civilians arriving in the town shared both their relief and the hardships they endured during displacement. Kays Abu Hamdan described returning to Deir Hafir as “an indescribable happiness,” calling the town’s liberation a blessing and praying for protection and success.
Resident Juma Hammadi said he was finally reunited with his home after years of suffering, describing the day as the happiest he had experienced and offering prayers for the well-being of the state and nation. Ahmed Mustafa recounted the harsh conditions his family faced while displaced in Aleppo, adding that they returned immediately upon learning their town had been liberated.
Halit Abu Mustafa expressed difficulty in putting his emotions into words as he made his way back home, while Hasan Abu Musa said the news of victory gave the community renewed hope and inspired prayers for lasting peace and safety for all Syrians and Muslims.
As normal life gradually resumes, returning residents have begun the process of rebuilding their homes and livelihoods. The Syrian Army confirmed on Saturday that it had established full control over Deir Hafir and Maskanah, following the withdrawal of YPG/SDF forces eastward across the Euphrates River.
