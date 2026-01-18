Princess Basma Hands Charity Aid To Needy Families In Amman Neighborhoods

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 17 (Petra) – HRH Princess Basma, Chairperson of the National Goodwill Campaign?s higher committee, on Saturday handed aid offered by the campaign in cooperation with the Applied Science University to Women-headed households in the al-Joufah, al-Ashrafiyah, and Jabal al-Taj neighborhoods of Amman.Also part of the campaign's "Paths of Knowledge" program, HRH distributed emergency educational grants to a number of university students from the area, who are enrolled in public universities, pursuing specialized fields aligned with labor market demands.During the aid distribution ceremony at the committee's headquarters of the Jabal al-Joufah, al-Ashrafiyah, and al-Taj Zakat (alms) Committee, HRH underlined the campaign's commitment, in cooperation with partners, to contributing to national efforts aimed at improving the living and economic conditions of needy families throughout the Kingdom, particularly those headed by women.In the presence of Assistant Amman Governor Saleh Kilani and members of the Higher Committee of the Goodwill Campaign, Princess Basma pointed out that the campaign, driven by its humanitarian objectives, works to assist targeted groups and empower them to become self-reliant through sustainable development interventions and productive projects that provide permanent sources of income and contribute to improving their living conditions.The committee, throughout its history, helped create opportunities for many underprivileged families across the Kingdom, providing them with suitable conditions to become self-reliant, enabling them to improve their living conditions and become productive households, she pointed out.HRH thanked the campaign's partners of various national institutions for their role in strengthening development work in the Kingdom and enabling the campaign to achieve its goals and programs, thereby promoting the values??of social solidarity and mutual support.She also commended the Applied Science University and its student volunteers for their contributions to the campaign, and the Jabal al-Joufah, Ashrafiyah, and al-Taj Zakat Committee for its charitable and voluntary efforts in providing support and assistance to underprivileged families in the area.For his part, Hussein Samour, head of the Jabal al-Joufah, Ashrafiyah, and Taj Zakat Committee, said the committee, which was established in 1983, works with the support of philanthropists and donors to provide in-kind and emergency aid to approximately 500 families in the area, in addition to providing cash to 450 poor families and orphaned university students.Samour hailed the Goodwill Campaign's contribution to help the Zakat Committee achieve its goals and expand beneficiaries, pledging to work with the campaign to develop projects for a number of families in the area.At Prince Hassan Secondary School for Boys, Princess Basma distributed emergency aid to about 50 women heads of households and 50 orphaned children. She also visited the homes of two impoverished families to learn about their conditions, and was briefed on emergency and developmental interventions that the campaign will carry out to improve their situation through home maintenance and meeting their needs.