Armenia President Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Envoy
Yerevan: President of Armenia H E Vahagn Khachaturyan received the credentials of H E Mansour bin Abdulla Al Sulaitin as Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Qatar to Armenia.
The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the President of Armenia, and His Highness's wishes of good health for His Excellency and for the government and people of Armenia further progress and prosperity.
For his part, the President of Armenia entrusted the Ambassador with his greetings to H H the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and the State of Qatar continued progress and development.
