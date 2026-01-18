403
Pregnancy Tylenol-Autism Link Debunked
(MENAFN) A comprehensive scientific investigation released Friday has definitively refuted any connection between prenatal paracetamol exposure and autism development, directly contradicting assertions previously made by US President Donald Trump.
The research, featured in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Women's Health, concluded: "Current evidence does not indicate a clinically important increase in the likelihood of autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, or intellectual disability in children of pregnant individuals who use paracetamol as directed, supporting existing recommendations on its safety."
Scientists conducted an exhaustive examination of medical literature by analyzing major healthcare databases to investigate potential correlations between gestational paracetamol consumption and neurodevelopmental conditions including autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and cognitive impairments.
The investigation prioritized research comparing expectant mothers who used paracetamol against those who abstained, utilizing clinical documentation and validated assessment tools to evaluate pediatric developmental trajectories.
The systematic review encompassed 43 separate investigations, with 17 qualifying for meta-analysis inclusion.
Lead researcher Asma Khalil told media: "When we did this analysis, we found no links, there was no association, there's no evidence that paracetamol increases the risk of autism."
She emphasized: "The message is clear – paracetamol remains a safe option during pregnancy when taken as guided."
Last September, US President Donald Trump alleged that prenatal Tylenol usage might correlate with a "significantly increased risk of autism," claims subsequently dismissed by numerous public health organizations. Trump has established a pattern of promoting unconventional and scientifically unsupported medical theories since the COVID-19 pandemic throughout his initial presidential tenure.
Acetaminophen—marketed as Tylenol in the United States and paracetamol internationally—continues to be the medically endorsed intervention for managing fever and pain throughout pregnancy, according to global health authorities.
