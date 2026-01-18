PM, Qatar Counterpart Hold Talks Tomorrow

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 17 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan will hold talks on Sunday with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who arrives in the Kingdom Saturday evening.Al Thani and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi will co-chair the fifth session of the Jordanian-Qatari Joint Higher Committee, which was established in 1966 and is co-chaired by the two countries' foreign ministers.The committee's meeting reflects the deep and strong long-standing brotherly relations between Jordan and the State of Qatar, and underlines a shared commitment to enhancing cooperation in various fields.The committee meetings will see the signing of several memoranda of understanding and executive programs.The preparatory committee for the fifth session of the Higher Committee met on Saturday, co-chaired by Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply Secretary General, Dana Al-Zoubi, and Nayef bin Abdullah Al-Emadi, Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.