Greece Takes Over UN Security Council Presidency
(MENAFN) Greece has taken over the rotating leadership of the United Nations Security Council for May, succeeding France.
At a press briefing on Thursday, Greece's UN representative, Evangelos Sekeris, stated that the council's agenda will heavily emphasize the security of the seas and the safeguarding of non-combatants in war zones.
Sekeris highlighted a key event scheduled for May 20, describing it as a "signature event" and "it will be an open debate on maritime security under the agenda mentors of the national peace and security."
He further announced that "this high-level event will be chaired by His Excellency, the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis."
Looking ahead, Sekeris indicated that the council will also dedicate meetings to the situations in Lebanon, Libya, Syria, and Yemen, with a particular focus on de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.
The ongoing crisis in Gaza will also be a topic of discussion during the month, and Sekeris suggested that additional meetings could be convened depending on how the situation evolves.
Furthermore, Sekeris announced that the semi-annual discussion concerning Bosnia and Herzegovina is slated for May 6.
Outlining Greece's approach to its presidency, Sekeris explained, "We are following a principle for policy, which means we hear all views on the table and no surprises policy. Because we understood from first four months in the Council that it is better to consult in advance, instead of facing other Council members with situations which might cause surprise."
Greece's tenure as president of the Security Council will conclude at the end of May, with Guyana set to assume the role in June.
