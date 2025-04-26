Henry Mauriss Featured In Exclusive Interview: “Building Better Systems”

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Visionary media executive and philanthropist Henry Mauriss has been featured in an exclusive interview titled Building Better Systems: A Conversation With Henry Mauriss. The in-depth piece explores Mauriss' dual leadership roles as CEO of ClearTV and Founder of Joshua's Collective, highlighting how his passion for innovation and data-driven strategy has shaped both his commercial and humanitarian work.







In the interview, Mauriss shares candid reflections on what success means to him today-pointing to stories of individual transformation as proof of progress.“Through Joshua's Collective, success is seeing someone who was on the street return to work, reconnect with family, and start building a future,” he says.

Joshua's Collective (in formation), based in California, is a nonprofit initiative focused on solving homelessness through a holistic model. Rather than only offering shelter, the organization provides mental health support, addiction recovery, job training, and long-term reintegration tools. Mauriss believes the root causes of homelessness must be addressed head-on for meaningful change to occur.

From a business standpoint, Mauriss discusses how ClearTV-a national away-from-home television network-is redefining how content is delivered in high-dwell environments such as airports and hospitals.“We design programming that fits naturally into those moments,” he says.“You have to meet people where they are-physically and mentally.”

The interview also touches on key lessons Mauriss has learned in philanthropy: namely, that good intentions must be paired with discipline and practical systems.“We learned early on that compassion must be paired with structure. Otherwise, you risk becoming part of the problem instead of part of the solution,” he explains.

Mauriss credits much of his clarity and sustained focus to a daily habit of slowing down and identifying what truly matters.“When you lead two mission-driven organizations, it's easy to drown in to-do lists,” he adds.“Staying grounded means saying no to things that don't align with purpose.”

The interview is a revealing look at the mindset of a modern entrepreneur and changemaker who is committed to building systems-not just stories-that work.

About Henry Mauriss

Henry Mauriss is a Los Angeles-based media executive, entrepreneur, and philanthropist with over 25 years of experience in consumer marketing, branding, and broadcasting. As the CEO of ClearTV, he has redefined out-of-home television by transforming public spaces into engaging media environments. His leadership has driven ClearTV to craft true multimedia capabilities, delivering content across high-traffic areas like airports, healthcare facilities, and transit hubs.

Beyond his business ventures, Henry is the founder of Joshua's Collective (in formation), a humanitarian initiative dedicated to addressing California's homelessness crisis. Rather than focusing solely on shelter, Joshua's Collective tackles root causes like mental illness, addiction, and unemployment, aiming to restore individuals to society through a data-driven, holistic model.

To read the full interview, click here .