Farmacias Plaza And Alivia Health Enhance Patient Safety In Puerto Rico With Innovative Glowing Relief Medication Labels

- Dr. Tania Rivera, Medical Director at Pravan HealthSAN JUAN DE PUERTO RICO, PUERTO RICO, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Farmacias Plaza and Alivia Health Enhance Patient Safety in Puerto Rico with Innovative“Glowing Relief” Medication LabelsIn Puerto Rico, where 90% of the population aged 65 or older takes daily medication, often managing 4 to 5 prescriptions concurrently, medication adherence and safety are paramount. Standardized packaging, while intended to streamline dispensing, can inadvertently lead to confusion, especially at night or during frequent power outages, with residents potentially facing approximately 90 power outages between May and September this year, averaging 18 outages per month.Farmacias Plaza and Alivia Home Delivery are revolutionizing patient safety with a simple solution: glow-in-the-dark medication labels. Within the first month, these labels will benefit over 30,000 Medicare Advantage patients. The“Glowing Relief” initiative has the potential to extend beyond Puerto Rico, improving medication safety for a wider audience and reinforcing the commitment to patient health and innovation in the pharmaceutical industry.Key Benefits for Pharmacies and Patients:.Enhanced Patient Safety: Reduces the likelihood of medication errors, particularly during power outages and in low-light conditions..Improved Medication Adherence: Makes it easier for patients to identify the correct medication, promoting consistent adherence to prescribed regimens..Increased Patient Independence: Empowers patients, especially older adults, to manage their medications independently and confidently..Reduced Caregiver Burden: Alleviates the burden on caregivers by simplifying medication management..Cost-Effective Solution: Offers the industry a practical and affordable approach to improving medication safety.Dr. Tania Rivera, Medical Director at Pravan Health, explains:“These glow-in-the-dark labels are a testament to the power of simple innovation in healthcare. They empower patients to manage their medications independently, giving them invaluable confidence and control over their health, while inspiring us to prioritize patient safety and well-being with creative solutions. Not only during outages but also daily. Many individuals in this group need to take their medications at around 4 or 5 AM, which requires them to fast beforehand.”Technical Details:.Manufacturing and Recharging: The labels are manufactured using a specialized, non-toxic varnish that is safe for home use and provides a printable surface. The labels recharge when exposed to any light source, including sunlight and artificial lighting..Phosphorescent Compound: The "glow-in-the-dark" effect is achieved using Dialuminium x dysprosium y europium (1-x-y) strontium tetraoxide (CAS-No.: 201426-52-0, EC-No.: 416-840-1), a phosphorescent material that absorbs and slowly releases light energy.

