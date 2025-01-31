Egypt Is Hollywood Of East, Instrumental In Shaping My Career: Jannat

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) With a distinctive voice and a commanding presence, Jannat is often referred to as the one with a warm voice. Born and raised in Morocco, Jannat's stardom took off in Egypt, a place she considers herself fortunate to have found success and recognition from the moment she arrived. She acknowledges Egypt's significant role in her career and expresses her gratitude for it. Recently, Jannat has released several songs in both Egyptian and Moroccan styles, achieving remarkable success. She emphasizes the mutual trust she shares with her audience and her love for social media, as it allows her to connect directly with her fans.

Could you provide some insights regarding your latest song“ Law Etgawezt”?

This is an upbeat and cheerful song that I tackled with a humorous angle, despite my limited experience in acting, particularly in comedic roles. Nevertheless, director Amr Zaki had an exceptional vision, and the filming process was delightful, creating a vibrant atmosphere on set. Furthermore, I also recorded a poignant song called“You Finished Me,” which resonated deeply with me, and I truly cherished the experience.

What has caused your prolonged absence from the artistic scene?

From time to time, I have released single songs; however, there was a period during which I was indeed absent, as my daughters required my care. As they grew older, the situation became more manageable, allowing me to refocus on my artistic and musical endeavours. It is natural for any mother to prioritize the nurturing of her children during their early years over her career. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the artistic community. Fortunately, I have returned with songs from my new album and have filmed several music videos, which have garnered substantial success and views on my channel and social media platforms.







What is your perspective on social media, and how would you describe your relationship with it?

Initially, I did not pay much attention to social media; however, I have come to appreciate its significance in facilitating direct communication with the audience. Social media has become a barometer for measuring the success of any artistic endeavour. Although it has drawbacks, I believe it is essential for any artist.

You are accused of neglecting to present Moroccan songs; what is your response?

I must clarify that the oversight is not mine, as I have not been offered Moroccan songs that suit my vocal range. It is worth mentioning that I previously entered the studio to record several pieces, but they did not align with my voice. By chance, I came across a message from a Moroccan composer who proposed several works, including the song“Wahda Wahda,” which I recently released and has achieved significant success, as well as a patriotic song by the esteemed artist Mahmoud El Idrissi. Additionally, I am preparing to release another Moroccan song titled“Wash Baqi Thani.”

In a previous interview, you mentioned that you faced significant challenges in the Moroccan artistic scene during your early career. Could you elaborate on that?

Indeed, the Moroccan artistic landscape was fraught with numerous unfair conflicts, particularly targeting me in my early days. There was a specific faction that actively sought to undermine my efforts through slander and rumours, as well as orchestrating campaigns that compelled me to withdraw, as I was not adept at engaging in such disputes. However, despite the considerable injustice I endured, I found solace in the recognition bestowed upon me by our esteemed King Mohammed VI, who awarded me a medal that compensated for that difficult period. I subsequently had the opportunity to participate in some of the most prestigious festivals in Morocco, including the Mawazine Festival of World Rhythms.

What is the truth behind your disagreement with Rotana?

I do not disagree with the company; we have collaborated on three musical albums together. However, the last two albums did not achieve the anticipated success for various reasons that need not be elaborated upon. Consequently, I decided to cease my collaboration with the company. Currently, I firmly refuse to sign any exclusive contracts with any production company and prefer independent production. Today, the landscape has shifted, making production and promotion more cost-effective and manageable.

What is your response to composer Mohamed El-Sawy's accusation that you stole the composition of the song“El Tofah w El Farawla”?

The case is currently under judicial review and is progressing in my favour. As it is still before the court, I await its decision. Following the release of the song, it faced a smear campaign, leading to its removal from my official channel based on a frivolous complaint from the plaintiff. The song was unavailable for over ten days until YouTube's management confirmed no similarity or overlap between the two songs. Subsequently, YouTube restored the song to my channel. In response, I also filed a lawsuit against the composer, and the case remains pending in court.

At the beginning of your career, did you intend to launch your journey to stardom in Egypt?

Honestly, I had no plans whatsoever; everything happened by chance. Initially, my chances of success in Morocco were nearly nonexistent, as production costs were high and my financial situation did not allow personal production. Additionally, I was not performing the popular genres of chaabi and rai that were in demand in the Moroccan market at that time. Instead, I focused on traditional songs. My trip to Egypt was coincidental, following my victory in a competition in Dubai, which included as a prize the opportunity to perform at the Egyptian Opera House. After my performance there, I received numerous offers from various production companies. At the age of fifteen, I found success and gained popularity in Egypt, releasing albums that achieved significant success in the Egyptian dialect.

Has your singing in the Egyptian dialect triggered some individuals in Morocco to criticize you?

This criticism is unwarranted. I have not abandoned my Moroccan identity, and throughout my musical career, I have produced Moroccan songs. My allegiance to my country is beyond dispute. However, I must acknowledge the truth that I have achieved success and gained recognition in Egypt, and I cannot deny the significant role Egypt has played in my career as a singer, as my fame truly began there.