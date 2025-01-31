Push-Ups In A Saree: Woman Defies Work-Out Dress Code In Viral Video, Exercises In Traditional Wear Netizens React

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A of a woman effortlessly doing pull-ups and push-ups in a saree is doing the rounds. This woman dressed in traditional attire shows that nothing can prevent one from achieving their goals provided the person is motivated enough to work in that direction.

In a post on X, a user named Shrija posted the video with the caption,“10 PU + 30 Push Ups !! My dad was watching me do the pushups....” According to the post her father is her number one supporter who was watching her do the push-ups wjhen the video was being filmed.

Social media was abuzz after seeing the determined woman pursuing her fitness goals. The woman dressed in grey saree with untied hair performs pull-ups while hanging from the doors rim. This is an example for countless procrastinators who believe that one should be ripped and dressed in sleek gym wear to exercise.

The viral post amassed nearly 9.79 lakh views, 11 thousand likes and several comments. Netizens strongly reacted to the fitness goals as one user stated,“Wow. that's slick on that thin door trims.” Another user commented,“I'm impressed . And did you do the pull up with just the door frame??”

A third user wrote,“First time saw a woman doing this in a saree.” A fourth user remarked,“That's really tough! You did well.” A fifth user replied,“Indian women are much more stronger then any.” A sixth use said,“Pull up and push ups require strength n training. Dress is invalid and unrelated to it.”

A seventh user posted, "She is definitely an athlete otherwise it's hard for ordinary person to pull ups with repetitions."