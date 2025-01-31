Delhi Restaurant 'Bhai Manga Le' Gets Shout-Out From Zomato, Netizens Say 'Mangwa To Le Lekin...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Delhi restaurant has recently gained social media's attention for its unique name and received a shoutout from food delivery space Zomato. The restaurant's name is“Bhai Manga Le”, which roughly translates to“Brother, please order”.

Two days ago, a screenshot of the restaurant's listing page on the Zomato app was shared on the social X and it went soon after that.

While sharing the screenshot, a X user wrote,“Insane experiments are happening on Zomato.”

Take a look at the post below:

Following the screenshot was uploaded, it has garnered over 64k views and several comments.

Here are a few reactions:

One wrote, "Mangwa to le lekin discount code chota chala rha bhai."

Another wrote, "They don't do that to target customers; they do it to target influencers like you."

A third wrote, "Bhai bhai manga le se manga le."

"mere wifi ko baccha hua hai," a fourth user commented. While several others reacted to laughing emojis.

A fifth user said,“When all marketing has failed and only way to get customers is the desi bro way,” wrote one X user.

A sixth said, "While China is dropping AI models, India is launching this."

A seventh said, "They don't do that to target customers; they do it to target influencers like you."

According to Zomato , Bhai Manga Le is located in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area and serves primarily North Indian dishes. Besides its eye-catching name, the restaurant has a 4.3 rating on Zomato based on 532 reviews.

Few days ago, Zomato commented over widespread rumours about the sequel of iconic Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara movie, following Farhan Akhtar's latest social media post has heightened the suspense around ZNMD 2. The actor shared an Instagram video featuring Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol.