Air Defense Systems, Missiles Worth £2B: Govt Submits Bill To VR To Ratify Agreement With Britain

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada to ratify the Framework Agreement with the United Kingdom, which provides for the provision of £2 billion pounds to Ukraine for the purchase of air defense systems and missiles for them, as well as the organization of repair bases for military equipment.

This was announced by Prime Denys Shmyhal at a meeting on January 31, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, the government is submitting to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on ratification of the Framework Agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom on support for the development of our defense capabilities. Under this agreement, the UK will provide us with up to £2 billion for the purchase of air defense systems, air defense missiles, as well as for the organization of repair bases for military equipment and other weapons,” the Prime Minister said, adding that such bases would be located in Ukraine.

announces largest military aid package to Ukrain

Shmyhal noted that these funds will help Ukraine significantly strengthen its defense capabilities.

“We are grateful to the government and people of the United Kingdom for supporting us on the path to our victory,” he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, in July 2024, Defense Ministers of Ukraine and the United Kingdom Rustem Umerov and John Healey signed an intergovernmental agreement on official loan support for the development of Ukraine's defense capabilities.

On January 16, 2025, the 100-year agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was signed in Kyiv.