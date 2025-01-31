'Nykaa Wali Shaadi' OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Zoya Akhtar's Wedding Series

(MENAFN- Live Mint) 'Nykaa Wali Shaadi' OTT release: Nykaa, renowned for selling beauty, wellness and products online, is set to make its OTT debut with 'Nykaa Wali Shaadi' series soon. Centred around Indian wedding, the series documents the life of four real brides.

When and where to watch 'Nykaa Wali Shaadi'

Produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the series will premiere on Jio Cinema on January 31. The narrative follows four real brides who set off on their bridal journey with specific dreams, traditions, and meticulous planning. From bridal outfit to makeup, these brides will receive expert guidance, personalised recommendations, and a range of beauty solutions.

Jio Cinema, the official streaming partner in a post on Instagram stated,“Women are expected to have long hair, but Army officer Seema had to cut hers for training-watch her find her version of bridal beauty with the unwavering support of her now husband, Sarf. Meet Seema, our third Nykaa Wali Bride, and Sarf in Episode 3 of Nykaa Wali Shaadi - streaming January 31st on JioCinema.”

To ensure every detail is perfect for the big day of each of the brides, Nykaa dropped this series that delves into the deep connection between the four couples and has made cherished memories for a lifetime.

Executive Chairperson , MD and CEO of Nykaa, Falguni Nayar said,“We're here to guide, educate, and empower our customers to feel confident in who they are. Whether through our online platforms or in our stores across India, we connect with them on a deeper level, offering expert advice and personalized guidance to help them discover the beauty that's uniquely theirs.”

Participating brides are Jagriti Rajulu, Seema Priyanka Gowdar, Maiti Shahani Kapoor and Avantika Chhabria, each with their unique love story.

According to Reema Kagti , this project brings authentic narratives of strength and beauty to life.“With Tiger Telly, we're crafting powerful stories in both short and long formats, and we look forward to sharing these heartfelt, empowering journeys with the viewers,” she added.