Indxx Licenses Bitcoin Miners Index To Grayscale Investments For An ETF

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Indxx , a provider of indexing solutions for exchange traded funds (ETFs), is pleased to announce the licensing of the Indxx Miners to Grayscale Investments. The Index serves as the underlying benchmark for the Grayscale Miners (Ticker: MNRS), which began trading in the United States on January 30, 2025.

The Indxx Bitcoin Miners Index is designed to measure the performance of global bitcoin companies that generate revenue from bitcoin mining activities and services. The index also includes companies that provide bitcoin mining infrastructure such as data center hosting services, hardware, and software.

Rahul Sen Sharma, President and Co-CEO at Indxx said,“The cryptocurrency market witnessed a notable milestone as Bitcoin surpassed $100,000 in December 2024, with market sentiment bolstered by President Trump's electoral victory.1 This increase aligns with Bitcoin's expanding influence, marked by its strengthening position as both a store of value and medium of exchange. At the heart of this growth lies the Bitcoin mining industry, which has undergone a remarkable evolution from its modest beginnings to become a sophisticated, enterprise-scale operation powering the world's premier cryptocurrency network. This transformation is reflected in the unprecedented achievement of global mining hashrates exceeding 790 exahashes per second in 2024, showcasing enhanced network security and market confidence.2 Our Bitcoin Miners Index serves an excellent tool to capitalize on this trend. We're excited to partner with Grayscale Investments to help US investors gain access to new avenues for investment in this critical infrastructure layer of the digital economy. This launch marks our first product partnership with Grayscale Investments. We look forward to many more successful partnerships.”

Vaibhav Agarwal, Chief Product Officer at Indxx added,“Driven by increasing cryptocurrency adoption and technological advances, the bitcoin mining industry is experiencing remarkable growth. The bitcoin mining hardware market, valued at $9.10 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $69.10 billion by 2034, demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.46%.3 Our Indxx Bitcoin Miners Index helps track this dynamic sector. The Index uses a revenue-driven approach to identify leading players in the Bitcoin mining industry, capturing both companies that verify Bitcoin transactions and those providing essential infrastructure services, thus serving as the perfect tool for investors seeking to gain exposure to the foundation of the Bitcoin network.”

David LaValle, Global Head of ETFs at Grayscale Investments, said, "We are very excited to announce the launch of the Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF, offering our clients with targeted access to the global Bitcoin mining industry."

As of January 30, 2025, the index has 25 constituents. The index has been back tested to March 31, 2022, and has a live calculation date of January 08, 2025. For additional information, please see here .

About Indxx

Founded in 2005 and with offices in the United States and India, Indxx is a leading index provider delivering innovative solutions to the investment management community at large. These range from end-to end indexing services to data and technology products.

Indxx and products tracking its indices have been nominated for and received numerous awards, including 'Index Provider of the Year' at the With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards 2022 & 2023, 'Best Index Provider - Emerging Markets ETFs' at the ETF Express US Awards in October 2020, and 'Most Innovative ETF Index Provider Americas' at the 14th Annual Global ETF Awards in July 2018.

