Gunderson Dettmer Opens New Office In Atlanta With Addition Of Three Corporate Partners

Gunderson Dettmer, a global leader in the innovation economy, is delighted to announce the addition of three new corporate partners in Atlanta and the official opening of its 12th global office. They will join Jason Cummings, who came to Gunderson Dettmer in 2024 from Arthur Ventures and helped launch the firm's on-the-ground presence in the Southeast.

“After more than a decade in the region, this expansion marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy. We are doubling down on the region's thriving venture capital and emerging companies ecosystem,” says Jeff Higgins, Gunderson Dettmer's managing partner.“The addition of corporate partners John Yates, Joe Berklund, and Zach Crowe will provide clients with the best-in-class corporate and securities support they expect from us.”

Gunderson Dettmer has consistently been ranked by PitchBook as the top law firm for venture capital globally and has been recognized as the most active law firm in the Southeast Region for the past three years.

John Yates is a pioneer in technology law, having launched Morris, Manning & Martin's (MMM) technology practice more than 35 years ago. Yates has been directly or indirectly involved in assisting hundreds of tech companies and entrepreneurs in raising and closing financings, from startups and angel investments through venture capital and successful $1 billion M&A exits and IPOs.

Yates is joined by Joe Berklund and Zach Crowe. Berklund's practice includes representing venture-backed and high-growth emerging companies, private equity-backed companies and leading venture, growth equity, and private equity funds in financing and M&A transactions. Berklund was co-chair of MMM's emerging companies/venture capital practice and the firm's Florida practice leader. Crowe represents private equity and venture capital firms and technology startups in mergers and acquisitions, financing transactions, strategic investments and general corporate matters. They join Cummings, who, with more than 17 years of experience partnering with and driving value for fast-growing technology companies, is a trusted advisor to innovative companies and tech investors.

“We're excited to be on the Gunderson Atlanta team and growing the tech community in Atlanta and the Southeast,” says Yates.“Together we will accelerate the growth of our tech clients with the same value-added legal services and key connections for clients we've delivered for decades.”

