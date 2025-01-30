Donald Trump's Desire To Buy Greenland Is 'Not A Joke', Says Secretary Of State Marco Rubio

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that President Donald Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland and regaining control of the Panama Canal is motivated by legitimate national security concerns, particularly in response to increasing Chinese activity and influence in the Arctic and Latin America.

As reported by the Associated Press, ahead of his trip to Central America, which will begin in Panama this weekend, Rubio said Thursday that while he could not predict whether would succeed in purchasing Greenland from Denmark or reclaiming control over the Panama Canal during his time in office, the attention Trump would give to both issues would have an impact.

“What I think you can rest assured of is that four years from now, our interest in the Arctic will be more secure; our interest in the Panama Canal will be more secure,” Rubio said in an interview with SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly.

Rubio's official trip to Panama, says Chinese investments are“all over Panama”

Rubio will arrive in Panama on Saturday for his first official foreign trip as America's top diplomat, underscoring the importance he and Trump place on securing control of the canal. While immigration will be a major topic of discussion during his visit to Panama and other stops, Rubio emphasized that the canal issue remains a priority.

As reported by AP,“Chinese investments in ports and other infrastructure and facilities at both the Pacific and Caribbean ends of the canal are a cause for major concern, leaving Panama and the critical shipping route vulnerable to China,” he said.