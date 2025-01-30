Fatima Sana Shaikh's Shocking Revelation Of Casting Couch In South Films: 'You Will Be Ready To...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Fatima Sana Shaikh, who debuted with Aamir Khan's Dangal, has dropped some bombshell revelations about the casting couch in South films.

Fatima was speaking to Bubble. A clip from the interview has gone on social media.

The Dangal shared her personal experience in a South Indian she worked in. She recalled a casting agent's call and his repeated "provocative" words.

“He asked me, 'You will be ready to do everything, right?' I told him that I will be working hard and will do what is required for the role,” she said. However, the agent, the Ludo actor said, kept repeating it.“I played dumb because I wanted to see how low he can get.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh recalled that as a young actor, she had hoped to secure a role in a South film because she thought it would help her enter the Hindi film industry.

She then shared that“bade chote se producers (small producers)” in Hyderabad“would talk about it (casting couch) very openly”:“You know, here you have to meet people,” she said, quoting a Hyderabad producer.

Fatima, who has just wrapped up the shooting for Anurag Basu's 'Metro... in Dino', said the Hyderabad producers wouldn't say things outright but would imply them in strange ways.“Of course, they'd say it indirectly but make their intentions clear. They'd say things like, 'You have to meet people', or 'You have to do this and that'.”

In Mumbai, she said, casting directors exploited newcomers by demanding a“cut” from their earnings on the pretext of“references”.

